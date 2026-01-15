UK-based couple donates £2,000 to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

A UK-based couple residing near the Sri Lankan High Commission to the United Kingdom have donated £2,000 to the Government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ fund.

According to the Presidential Media Division, the couple handed over a letter along with the receipt for the donation to Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nimal Senadheera.

The donation was made to support the people of Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah. In their letter, the couple stated that they were deeply impressed by Sri Lanka’s natural beauty, the warmth and qualities of its people, and the country’s delicious food during their three-week visit over the Christmas and New Year period.

Furthermore, the letter stated that despite the damage caused by the cyclone, it was evident that the country has risen stronger and that it hopes to maintain cordial relations with its neighbor, the Sri Lankan High Commission to the United Kingdom, in the future, and extends its best wishes on Sri Lanka’s National Day.