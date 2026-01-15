55-year-old attacked to death in Nawalapitiya over personal dispute

A personal dispute between two brothers-in-law has reportedly ended in a fatal assault in the Gondennawa area of Nawalapitiya Police Division, police said.

The victim, a 55-year-old man residing alone after separating from his wife and children, has reportedly been attacked to death using a club following an argument last night (14), police said.

According to the Police, the incident involved a Police Special Task Force (STF) Constable, who is the brother of the victim’s wife and he is currently serving at an STF camp in Colombo.

Police stated that the suspect had arrived at around 9.00 p.m. to collect rent from a tenant occupying his house. Upon noticing the suspect, the victim had confronted him, leading to a heated argument, police said.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from the suspect’s involvement in assisting his sister to remarry after separating from the victim.

The confrontation later had escalated, during which the suspect hit the victim on the head with a club, causing fatal injuries, police stated.

In a statement to the police, the suspect claimed that the deceased attempted to attack him with a sharp weapon and that he retaliated in self-defence.

Nawalapitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.