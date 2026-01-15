Suspect arrested over gold necklace thefts and drug possession

A suspect who fled after stealing gold necklaces using stolen motorcycles has been arrested by the police.

The suspect has been identified as a 36-year-old resident of Rawathawatta, Moratuwa, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect, also known as “Moratuwa Muthuwa,” is alleged to have stolen gold necklaces from women in the areas of Moratuwa, Kottawa, Piliyandala, Egoda Uyana, and Kesbewa before fleeing the scenes.

Police also stated that at the time of arrest, the suspect was in possession of 7,500 milligrams of heroin.

Investigations further revealed that last year the suspect had visited a jewellery store in Moratuwa under the pretext of purchasing jewellery and had stolen items worth over Rs. 1 million before fleeing.

It has also been revealed that the suspect had stolen two motorcycles parked in the Moratuwa and Egoda Uyana areas and used them to carry out the thefts.

The arrested suspect, who is heavily addicted to drugs, had committed the thefts to obtain money to purchase drugs and had pawned the stolen gold necklaces at pawnshops, police said.