Sri Lanka ranked 93rd in Henley Passport Index 2026 with access to 39 destinations

January 15, 2026   01:21 pm

Sri Lanka has climbed up to the 93rd rank in the Henley Passport Index 2026, with access to 39 destinations, according to the latest global passport rankings released by Henley & Partners.

The Henley Passport Index is regarded as the original and most authoritative ranking of passports worldwide, measuring the number of destinations passport holders can access without obtaining a prior visa. 

The index is compiled using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.

Singapore has retained the top position for the second consecutive year, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations. 

Japan and South Korea share second place, while Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland are ranked third, with access to 186 destinations.

According to the index, Sri Lanka was ranked 96th last year with access to 44 destinations. 

Despite this, the Sri Lankan passport continues to rank above several other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

