Two killed in fatal tipper truck accident in Jaffna

January 15, 2026   02:28 pm

Two individuals have reportedly died in a road accident that had occurred in the Navathkuli area of Thenmarachchi on the Jaffna-Mannar main road.

The accident had occurred at around 5.05 a.m. today (15), police said.  

A tipper truck, which was illegally transporting sand, reportedly had lost control due to excessive speed and had veered off the road and had crashed into a wall, police said. 

The deceased have been identified as two males from the Wattakachchi area in Kilinochchi. 

The body of one victim has been placed at the Chavakachcheri Base Hospital, while the other at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, police said. 

Chavakachcheri Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

