Three traders fined Rs. 1 mln each for selling rice at inflated prices

The Welisara Magistrate’s Court has fined three traders Rs. 1 million each for selling rice at inflated prices above the stipulated control prices.

The penalties were imposed after the traders pleaded guilty in cases filed by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

According to the authority, the traders from Ja-Ela and Kandana areas had attempted to sell rice at Rs. 308, Rs. 275, and Rs. 280 per kilogram, respectively.