Three traders fined Rs. 1 mln each for selling rice at inflated prices

Three traders fined Rs. 1 mln each for selling rice at inflated prices

January 15, 2026   03:07 pm

The Welisara Magistrate’s Court has fined three traders Rs. 1 million each for selling rice at inflated prices above the stipulated control prices. 

The penalties were imposed after the traders pleaded guilty in cases filed by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

According to the authority, the traders from Ja-Ela and Kandana areas had attempted to sell rice at Rs. 308, Rs. 275, and Rs. 280 per kilogram, respectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)