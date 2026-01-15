Showers expected in several districts tomorrow

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Kaluthara, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts after 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (16) while mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Northcentral provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island, the Met. Department added.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

However, wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The Met. Department noted that the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.