Showers expected in several districts tomorrow

Showers expected in several districts tomorrow

January 15, 2026   03:47 pm

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Kaluthara, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts after 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (16) while mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Northcentral provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Matara via Galle in the evening or night. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island, the Met. Department added.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. 

However, wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The Met. Department noted that the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. 

The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)

Wimal Weerawansa ends 'Satyagraha' against education reforms (English)