CAA raids fuel station in Beruwala hoarding petrol

CAA raids fuel station in Beruwala hoarding petrol

January 15, 2026   05:30 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has raided a fuel station in Beruwala for allegedly concealing fuel stocks and selling fuel at higher prices after claiming that Octane 92 petrol was unavailable.

According to the CAA, information had been received that certain fuel stations across the country were selling Euro 3 petrol during night hours while informing customers that Octane 92 petrol was unavailable, causing inconvenience to vehicle owners.

Based on this information, officers of the Kalutara District CAA conducted a sudden raid on a major fuel station in Beruwala last night (14). 

During the inspection, officers discovered nearly 6,400 litres of Octane 92 petrol hidden at the premises and not issued to customers.

Fuel station employees alleged that the relevant company officials had instructed them to sell Euro 3 petrol at night, by claiming that Octane 92 petrol was unavailable.

Further investigations are underway, and the concealed fuel stock has been seized and sealed by CAA officials. 

Cases are scheduled to be filed against the suspects at the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (15).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education reforms a central pillar of govt's vision for national development - PM (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

Education activities for Grade 1 to commence on Jan. 29 under revised curriculum (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

UNDP's assessment confirms widespread economic fallout from Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others remanded (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)

Education reforms related to Grade 6 deferred to 2027; Grade1 reforms to proceed (English)