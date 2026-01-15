CAA raids fuel station in Beruwala hoarding petrol

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has raided a fuel station in Beruwala for allegedly concealing fuel stocks and selling fuel at higher prices after claiming that Octane 92 petrol was unavailable.

According to the CAA, information had been received that certain fuel stations across the country were selling Euro 3 petrol during night hours while informing customers that Octane 92 petrol was unavailable, causing inconvenience to vehicle owners.

Based on this information, officers of the Kalutara District CAA conducted a sudden raid on a major fuel station in Beruwala last night (14).

During the inspection, officers discovered nearly 6,400 litres of Octane 92 petrol hidden at the premises and not issued to customers.

Fuel station employees alleged that the relevant company officials had instructed them to sell Euro 3 petrol at night, by claiming that Octane 92 petrol was unavailable.

Further investigations are underway, and the concealed fuel stock has been seized and sealed by CAA officials.

Cases are scheduled to be filed against the suspects at the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (15).