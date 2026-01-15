President launches construction of 50MW HayWind wind power project in Mannar

In line with the Government’s policy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, construction of the 50-megawatt wind power project developed by Hayleys Fentons Limited in Mannar was officially launched this morning (15) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The state-of-the-art wind power plant in Mannar, which harnesses the area’s natural wind resources, will comprise 10 wind turbines and is expected to generate 207,000,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, according to the President’s Media Division.

The project will supply electricity at a tariff of USD 0.0465 per unit, equivalent to LKR 14.37 per unit, and is scheduled for completion in March 2027.

Several documents related to regional development projects were also formally handed over at the ceremony held under the patronage of the President.

These included the provision of a fully equipped smart classroom for the Oleithuduwai Roman Catholic Tamil Mixed School, the supply of safe drinking water to 200 households in collaboration with the National Water Supply and Drainage Board, the installation of new street lighting along the pedestrian walkway from the Mannar Bridge to Thallady town with the support of the Ceylon Electricity Board, and the construction of new water channels at an estimated cost of nearly Rs. 10 million to ensure smooth water flow.

Additionally, canal dredging works have been initiated in coordination with Disaster Management Centres to mitigate flooding in the area, the statement said.

Addressing the event, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody stated that the project launched today is not only a renewable energy initiative that will contribute to powering the country, but also a project designed to provide essential facilities and benefits to the people of the region.

Emphasising that the government, as one elected by the people, gives priority to addressing public needs, the Minister stated that this project will genuinely contribute to national development while delivering essential services to the people.

He further noted that, in taking forward the development initiatives required to uplift the Mannar District, the support of all stakeholders including religious leaders and political representatives in the area is expected.

Further elaborating at the event, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody stated that the Mannar region is one of the areas in the country with the highest wind power potential and today can be regarded as a significant milestone, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to harness this potential for national development.

He said that this project also marks the first opportunity in Sri Lanka’s wind power generation history to purchase electricity at such a low tariff, at just USD 0.0465 per unit. Several other development initiatives are also being implemented in the Mannar area, capitalizing on its renewable energy potential, the statement noted.

In 2025, the government’s target for renewable energy capacity addition was 1,848 megawatts. However, it was able to exceed this target by adding a capacity of 2,695 megawatts. For 2026, the target has been set at 2,078 megawatts, and agreements have already been signed for a capacity of 3,089.5 megawatts. Similarly, while the targets for 2027, 2028 and 2029 were set at 2,563 megawatts, 3,253 megawatts and 3,943 megawatts respectively, agreements have already been signed for capacities of 3,822.5 megawatts, 4,332.5 megawatts and 4,634.5 megawatts.

Accordingly, for the period from 2025 to 2029, instead of the originally planned total capacity of 9,759 megawatts, agreements have now been secured for a total capacity of 12,789.5 megawatts. This clearly demonstrates that we are making significant and successful progress in achieving our renewable energy objectives, the Minister stated.

Minister Jayakodi further said that the government carefully examined the wind power potential of the area, as well as the challenges faced by the local community and the region’s unique geographical characteristics. In particular, the people of this area strongly emphasized that government intervention is essential for advancing local development initiatives.

Acting on the instructions of the President, a special task committee has been appointed to oversee development activities in the Mannar area. Through this committee, the necessary interventions will be provided to support future development initiatives in the region. In particular, due to the area’s geographical location, there is a persistent issue of water retention and flooding. Steps have already been taken to implement a sustainable solution to this problem, PMD stated.

At present, survey and measurement work is underway and progress is being closely and continuously monitored. With the support and coordination of the District Secretary and with the active participation of political leaders, religious representatives and other stakeholders, the relevant plans are being finalized and development programmes are being implemented to ensure that essential facilities are provided to the public without delay.

The government has not confined these efforts solely to electricity generation. As a government elected by the people, it is carrying out these initiatives while providing the public with essential facilities, relief and tangible benefits. As a government, it remains firmly committed to ensuring that the people receive the basic services they require. The government believes that opposition Members of Parliament will also extend their cooperation without division. None of these initiatives are being undertaken for political gain.

Moreover, the Minister called upon all stakeholders to come together to deliver the services the people need and to work collectively towards the development of this region.

Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, Professor Wijendra Bandara, General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board, Engineer K.S.I. Kumar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hayleys PLC, Mohan Pandithage and Managing Director of Hayleys Fentons Limited, Hasith Prematilleke, also addressed the gathering, it added.

Northern Province Governor Nagalingam Vedanayagam, local public representatives, senior officials from the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Sustainable Energy Authority, Executive Director of Hayleys PLC, Sarath Ganegoda and General Manager of Hayleys Advantis Ltd, Ruwan Vidyaratna, along with other representatives, were also present at the event.

--PMD--