Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Barcelona after threat alert

January 15, 2026   06:57 pm

A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing Thursday at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport after a passenger created an in-flight wireless network whose name contained a bomb threat, an airlines spokesperson said.

As the flight from Istanbul was approaching its destination in Barcelona “it was detected that a passenger established an in-flight internet access point and set the network name to include a bomb threat,” the spokesperson, Yahya Üstün, said. As a result, the aircraft made an emergency landing.

Spain’s Civil Guard police force said it is investigating the incident, and added that the airport was operating normally.

Source: AP

--Agencies

