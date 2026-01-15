The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has decided to send a fact-finding mission to Sri Lanka from January 22 to January 28 to assess the damage caused by the recent cyclone Ditwah.

The Director of the IMF’s Communications Department, Julie Kozack also stated that the team will discuss related policy implications under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

She also underscored that this is a fact-finding mission aimed at enabling the team to gain a clearer understanding of the situation on the ground.