President inaugurates Windscape Mannar 20 MW wind power plant in Mannar

In line with the Government’s programme to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the 20-megawatt ‘Windscape Mannar’ wind power plant constructed in Mannar by CEYLEX Renewables was officially connected to the national grid yesterday (15) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Under the ‘Windscape Mannar’ project, for the first time in Sri Lanka’s energy history, four of the country’s largest wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5 megawatts, have been commissioned, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

As the project has been implemented by a fully local company, it has enabled a substantial amount of foreign exchange, which would otherwise have flowed to foreign contractors, to be retained within the country, thereby further strengthening the domestic economy.

The President unveiled the commemorative plaque to declare the wind power plant open and also participated in the turbine commissioning ceremony, PMD said.

Minister of Energy, Engineer Kumara Jayakody; Deputy Minister of Energy, Arkham Ilyas; Mannar District Secretary K. Kanakeswaran; General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board, Engineer Shirley Kumar; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, Professor Wijendra Bandara; Chief Executive Officer of CEYLEX Renewables, Engineer Sameera Ganegoda; along with representatives of the company and several other officials, were present at the event.