Three suspects arrested over shooting incident in Kohuwala

January 16, 2026   07:12 am

Three suspects have been arrested for aiding and abetting the shooting incident at Bodhiyawatte in Kohuwala, in which a 16-year-old girl was injured.

Two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire in front of a house in the Kohuwala area on the night of January 30. 

During the incident, a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.

Following the shooting, the Kohuwala Police, along with the Moratuwa Police Special Task Force (STF), launched investigations into the incident.

Accordingly, a team of STF officers from the Moratuwa Police have arrested three suspects within the Dematagoda and Wellampitiya police divisions and had produced them to Kohuwala Police.

The suspects, aged 27, 32, and 35, are residents of the Colombo 09 and Colombo 12 areas, police said.

