Price of a cup of milk tea reduced

The price of a cup of milk tea has been reduced by Rs. 10, the All-Island Restaurant Owners’ Association announced today (16).

Chairman of the association, Harsha Rukshan, said the decision was taken following the recent reduction in the price of imported milk powder.

Milk powder importers have decided to reduce the price of a kilogram of imported milk powder by Rs. 125 with effect from today.

Accordingly, the price of a 400-gram packet of imported milk powder will also be reduced by Rs. 50, the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development said.