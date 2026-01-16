Price of a cup of milk tea reduced

Price of a cup of milk tea reduced

January 16, 2026   08:25 am

The price of a cup of milk tea has been reduced by Rs. 10, the All-Island Restaurant Owners’ Association announced today (16). 

Chairman of the association, Harsha Rukshan, said the decision was taken following the recent reduction in the price of imported milk powder.

Milk powder importers have decided to reduce the price of a kilogram of imported milk powder by Rs. 125 with effect from today.

Accordingly, the price of a 400-gram packet of imported milk powder will also be reduced by Rs. 50, the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

MOGO Media Academy to participate as Platinum Partner at EDEX EXPO 2026 (English)

MOGO Media Academy to participate as Platinum Partner at EDEX EXPO 2026 (English)

Thai Pongal Day celebrations held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

Thai Pongal Day celebrations held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

FM Derana announced as Official Radio Broadcaster for T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

FM Derana announced as Official Radio Broadcaster for T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

Mogo Studios releases trailer of Sri Lanka's first animated film for global audience (English)

Mogo Studios releases trailer of Sri Lanka's first animated film for global audience (English)

TV Derana awarded as Sri Lanka's leading media brand at Superbrands 2025 Awards Ceremony (English)

TV Derana awarded as Sri Lanka's leading media brand at Superbrands 2025 Awards Ceremony (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin