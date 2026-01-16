One dead after sharp-weapon attack on two women in Ahangama

One dead after sharp-weapon attack on two women in Ahangama

January 16, 2026   08:58 am

An incident involving a sharp-weapon attack on two women has been reported from the Tittagalla area of Ahangama.

Upon receiving information, officers from the Ahangama Police promptly responded to the scene and transported the injured women to hospital, where they were admitted with critical injuries.

Police confirmed that the suspect involved in the attack has been taken into custody along with the sharp weapon allegedly used in the incident.

One of the victims later succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. The deceased has been identified as an 80-year-old woman.

The suspect is a 52-year-old resident of the same area in Tittagalla, Ahangama.

The motive for the attack has not yet been disclosed, said police. 

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Ahangama Police.

