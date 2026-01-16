SLTDA launches special program to achieve annual tourism targets

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has launched a special program aimed at achieving the national tourism targets set for this year.

Chairman of the SLTDA, Buddhika Hewawasam, stated that promotional campaigns targeting European countries will be carried out to attract tourists during the traditionally considered “off-peak” seasons.

He noted that travelers from Spain and neighboring regions frequently travel during the summer months, and accordingly, promotional efforts will be focused on those specific markets.

As part of this broader strategy, a tourism promotion program was initially implemented in India, covering major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Hewawasam explained that the primary objective of this initiative is to diversify the Indian tourist base and attract high-value travelers to Sri Lanka.

The Chairman also highlighted a positive start to the year, noting that more than 94,000 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka within the first week of January 2026.