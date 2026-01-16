Female Buddhist monk dies following bus accident

January 16, 2026   09:21 am

A 77-year-old female Buddhist monk has succumbed to injuries after being hit by a bus while crossing the road at the Minnana junction on the Avissawella-Ratnapura road. 

The female Buddhist monk had been hit by a bus traveling from Avissawella to Eheliyagoda yesterday (15), police said. 

The female Buddhist monk who sustained injuries in the accident was initially admitted to the Eheliyagoda Hospital and later transferred to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the deceased female Buddhist monk had been residing at a monastery in the Getahetta area.

The driver of the bus involved in the accident has been arrested, and further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Eheliyagoda Police.

