Two criminal gang members and female suspect brought back to Sri Lanka from Dubai

January 16, 2026   09:43 am

Two members of notorious organized criminal gangs, who are wanted in connection with multiple homicides, were brought back to Sri Lanka from Dubai early this morning (January 16).

A woman, apprehended along with the suspects in Dubai, was also repatriated, police confirmed.

According to police, she is a resident of Mount Lavinia and had been wanted in connection with the alleged misappropriation of state funds.

The suspects were taken into custody upon arrival at the airport, and further investigations into these suspects are currently underway.

