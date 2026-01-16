Parents protest near Edu. Ministry demanding implementation of Grade 6 reforms
January 16, 2026 12:07 pm
A protest organized by a group of parents of Grade 6 students commenced today (16) in front of the Ministry of Education, demanding the immediate implementation of proposed educational reforms for Grade 6 students.
Several school children were also observed participating in the protest alongside their parents, Ada Derana reporter said.
During the protest, participants emphasized that the authorities must take the necessary steps to implement the teaching module for all relevant subjects, with the exception of the controversial English module.