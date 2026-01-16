Van carrying foreign tourists involved in collision near Gregory Lake

A van transporting a group of foreign tourists was involved in a collision near the Gregory Lake in Nuwara Eliya along the Welimada main road, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. yesterday (15) when a van travelling from Welimada toward Katunayake lost control due to high speed. The vehicle reportedly veered off its lane and collided with an oncoming van transporting the tourists.

Although no injuries were reported, both vehicles sustained extensive damage as a result of the collision, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Nuwara Eliya Police Traffic Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.