Interpol Red Notice issued against 95 underworld figures hiding overseas  Police Spokesman

Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler said that Interpol ‘Red Notices’ have been obtained against 95 Sri Lankan organised criminal figures currently hiding overseas.

Addressing a media briefing held today (16), he said that 10 suspects were brought back to Sri Lanka through ‘Red Notices’ in 2024, while 11 suspects were repatriated in 2025. He added that during the same two-year period, 21 suspects were brought back to the country under Extradition Laws.

Speaking further, ASP Wootler said that many criminals orchestrating crimes from overseas have already been identified and that ‘Red Notices’ have been issued accordingly. As a result of these efforts, two male suspects and one female suspect were arrested and brought to Sri Lanka today (16).

He noted that, with the support of the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, and Sri Lankan embassies, Sri Lanka Police was able to apprehend and repatriate the suspects.

“One of the arrested male suspects has been identified as a resident of the Kandana Police Division. He is the main suspect in connection with a shooting incident involving a car in the Kandana area in July 2025.”

“The suspect is also alleged to be involved in serious murder cases, the illegal possession and use of firearms, and other organised criminal activities. He has been handed over to the Kelaniya Crime Division, and further investigations are currently underway.”

“The other male suspect has been identified as a resident of the Elpitiya Police Division. He is suspected of involvement in organised underworld crimes, illegal possession of weapons, and other serious offences in the Southern Province.”

He was brought to Sri Lanka following the issuance of a ‘Red Notice’ obtained by Sri Lanka Police, in addition to an open warrant issued by the Elpitiya Magistrate’s Court. Investigations are being carried out under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Elpitiya,” he said.

Meanwhile, the arrested female suspect has been identified as a resident of Mount Lavinia and had been wanted in connection with several incidents of alleged misappropriation of state funds in 2014.

She was repatriated to Sri Lanka on a ‘Red Notice’ obtained pursuant to an open warrant issued by the Colombo High Court against her.

The police spokesman added that the arrested female suspect has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.