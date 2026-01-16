Outgoing United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped boost US–Sri Lanka ties during her nearly four-year tenure in the country and also the Sri Lankan people who she praised for their resilience and determination.

In a farewell address shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Chung highlighted the progress achieved in U.S.–Sri Lanka relations during her service.

“It has been a privilege serving these last four years as U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka. As I prepare to depart, I’m grateful to everyone who followed and engaged in advancing the U.S.–Sri Lanka relationship during my time here,” she said.

Reflecting on her term in the statement, Ambassador Chung emphasized key areas of cooperation.

“Together with Sri Lankans across the country, we strengthened security cooperation, expanded economic ties, and reinforced a partnership that makes both the United States and Sri Lanka safer and stronger,” she noted.

She stressed that the bilateral relationship, “rooted in our shared history and democratic principles, will remain vital in the Indo-Pacific.”

Arriving in 2022, Ambassador Chung said she witnessed Sri Lanka navigating a significant economic and political crisis.

She praised the resilience and determination of the Sri Lankan people during this period, noting that the United States stood firmly alongside them to support stability, recovery, and the development of a stronger partnership.

“Serving here as ambassador has been one of the great honors and blessings of my life,” she declared.

Among the milestones achieved during her tenure, Ambassador Chung highlighted the celebration of the 75th anniversary of U.S.–Sri Lanka relations and ongoing initiatives to strengthen security, port infrastructure, and key development programs.

She underscored that these efforts have advanced both American interests and a robust bilateral partnership.

In her farewell remarks, Ambassador Chung also expressed personal gratitude to the people of Sri Lanka.

“Your art, stories, resilience, and spirit will always stay with me. As I say farewell, I leave proud of what we accomplished and confident of what comes next. There’s something truly magical about Sri Lanka,” she concluded.

Ambassador Chung, who commenced her tenure in Colombo in February 2022, is expected to depart Colombo today (January 16) after almost four years of dedicated service, marking the conclusion of her tenure as the United States’ top diplomat in the country.