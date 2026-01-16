ITAK opposes governments Praja Shakthi programme

ITAK opposes governments Praja Shakthi programme

January 16, 2026   01:25 pm

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has expressed strong opposition to the ‘Praja Shakthi’ national programme implemented by the government.

ITAK Spokesperson and former Member of Parliament M.A. Sumanthiran claimed that the programme is being implemented as a party-based initiative. 

He alleged that its operation runs parallel to the existing state machinery, setting what he described as a wrong precedent.

Sumanthiran further alleged that development activities which should rightfully be carried out by local government representatives elected by the people, are instead being executed through the ‘Praja Shakthi’ programme, thereby obstructing the functioning of those institutions.

He emphasized that the programme is contrary to constitutional provisions and warned that they will initiate legal action against it in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

MOGO Media Academy to participate as Platinum Partner at EDEX EXPO 2026 (English)

MOGO Media Academy to participate as Platinum Partner at EDEX EXPO 2026 (English)

Thai Pongal Day celebrations held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

Thai Pongal Day celebrations held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

FM Derana announced as Official Radio Broadcaster for T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

FM Derana announced as Official Radio Broadcaster for T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

Mogo Studios releases trailer of Sri Lanka's first animated film for global audience (English)

Mogo Studios releases trailer of Sri Lanka's first animated film for global audience (English)

TV Derana awarded as Sri Lanka's leading media brand at Superbrands 2025 Awards Ceremony (English)

TV Derana awarded as Sri Lanka's leading media brand at Superbrands 2025 Awards Ceremony (English)