The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has expressed strong opposition to the ‘Praja Shakthi’ national programme implemented by the government.

ITAK Spokesperson and former Member of Parliament M.A. Sumanthiran claimed that the programme is being implemented as a party-based initiative.

He alleged that its operation runs parallel to the existing state machinery, setting what he described as a wrong precedent.

Sumanthiran further alleged that development activities which should rightfully be carried out by local government representatives elected by the people, are instead being executed through the ‘Praja Shakthi’ programme, thereby obstructing the functioning of those institutions.

He emphasized that the programme is contrary to constitutional provisions and warned that they will initiate legal action against it in the future.