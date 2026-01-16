Case against ex-President Mahindas CSO to be taken up in June

Case against ex-President Mahindas CSO to be taken up in June

January 16, 2026   04:32 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (16) ordered that the case involving Neville Wanniarachchi, the Chief Security Officer to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, be called on June 9.

Wanniarachchi is currently under investigation for the alleged unlawful acquisition of assets valued at over Rs. 28 million.

He was present before the court at the commencement of proceedings today, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed the court that investigations into the complaint are still ongoing. The Commission requested an additional date to report on the progress of the investigations.

Accordingly, the Magistrate fixed the case for June 9 and directed CIABOC to submit a comprehensive report detailing the status of the investigations on the next date of hearing.

