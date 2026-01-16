Further hearing of case against Ravi Karunanayake postponed until February

The Colombo High Court today ordered that further evidence hearing in the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius be called on February 06.

The case was taken up today (16) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter.

Evidence was recorded under the guidance of Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, who appeared on behalf of the Bribery Commission.

Following the proceedings, the court directed that the hearing be postponed, with further evidence to be called on February 06.