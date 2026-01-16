President issues warning to govt officials assisting drug traffickers

President issues warning to govt officials assisting drug traffickers

January 16, 2026   04:50 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared that his administration will never provide political protection to any individuals involved in drug trafficking.

The President made these remarks while participating in the launch of the Northern Province program of the national operation, ‘Ratama Ekata’ (A Nation United).

During his address, President Dissanayake stated that investigations have revealed links between certain inefficient officials within government departments and drug smuggling syndicates. 

He issued a stern warning, urging such officials to immediately sever their ties with these illegal activities or to resign from their official positions and duties.

