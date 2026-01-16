The Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has participated in the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) inaugurated under the patronage of the Indian Prime Minister.

Accordingly, the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) was inaugurated on January 15, at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, under the patronage of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Dr. Christopher Kalila, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), along with Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries, marking the conference as a significant global Parliamentary gathering.

The event included a formal welcome for members of the CSPOC Standing Committee, visiting Speakers, Presiding Officers and delegates, underscoring the importance of Commonwealth Parliamentary collaboration.

The Sri Lankan delegation comprises Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Speaker of Parliament; Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary-General of Parliament; and Kanchana Ruchitha Herath, Assistant Director, Administration of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

During the conference, Dr. Wickramaratne took part in high-level engagements and thematic discussions addressing contemporary challenges faced by legislatures, the statement said.

He also delivered a presentation at a workshop session on “Social Media and its Impact on Parliamentarians,” sharing insights drawn from Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary experience on managing digital influence, safeguarding institutional integrity, and balancing freedom of expression with responsible public discourse.

Moreover, Dr. Wickramaratne Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, held constructive discussions with Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha of India, reaffirming the strong Sri Lanka–India relationship rooted in shared democratic traditions and mutual respect.

The discussions focused on enhancing Parliament-to-Parliament cooperation through institutional exchanges friendship groups, legislative collaboration, and the modernisation of Parliamentary processes via technology, including AI, real-time multilingual translation, capacity-building programmes such as PRIDE, and shared cultural linkages like Bodh Gaya.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Speaker also held bilateral meetings with several Commonwealth counterparts, including Sir Lindsay Hoyle, M.P., Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom; Francis Scarpaleggia, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada; and Milton Dick, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia.

These engagements facilitated the exchange of perspectives on Parliamentary best practices, institutional reform, and democratic governance, it added.

Following the conclusion of the Conference, participating delegations undertook a post-conference tour, which included cultural and heritage visits in Jaipur, providing an opportunity to experience India’s historical legacy and cultural traditions.

The 28th CSPOC concluded on January 16, 2026 with a special plenary session focusing on the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions, followed by the closing plenary and the formal handover of the CSPOC Chairmanship.