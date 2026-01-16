US Ambassador Julie Chung pays farewell call on Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today (16) received a farewell call from the outgoing United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, as she prepares to conclude her four-year tenure as Washington’s top envoy to Colombo.

During the meeting at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Colombo, Premadasa expressed his gratitude and respect for the support extended by Ambassador Chung to Sri Lanka during the recent period.

“The outstanding service she rendered as Ambassador during her tenure in this country will be remembered with deep appreciation,” he said in a Facebook post.

Posting on ‘X’ following the meeting, Ambassador Chung said she met with Premadasa to bid farewell and thank him for his warm friendship over the past four years. She also expressed appreciation for the Opposition Leader’s support for the growing US-Sri Lanka partnership.

Ambassador Chung, who commenced her tenure in Colombo in February 2022, is expected to depart Colombo today (January 16) after almost four years of dedicated service, marking the conclusion of her tenure as the United States’ top diplomat in the country.