US Ambassador Julie Chung pays farewell call on Opposition Leader

US Ambassador Julie Chung pays farewell call on Opposition Leader

January 16, 2026   06:14 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today (16) received a farewell call from the outgoing United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, as she prepares to conclude her four-year tenure as Washington’s top envoy to Colombo.

During the meeting at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Colombo, Premadasa expressed his gratitude and respect for the support extended by Ambassador Chung to Sri Lanka during the recent period. 

“The outstanding service she rendered as Ambassador during her tenure in this country will be remembered with deep appreciation,” he said in a Facebook post.

Posting on ‘X’ following the meeting, Ambassador Chung said she met with Premadasa to bid farewell and thank him for his warm friendship over the past four years. She also expressed appreciation for the Opposition Leader’s support for the growing US-Sri Lanka partnership.

Ambassador Chung, who commenced her tenure in Colombo in February 2022, is expected to depart Colombo today (January 16) after almost four years of dedicated service, marking the conclusion of her tenure as the United States’ top diplomat in the country. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

MOGO Media Academy to participate as Platinum Partner at EDEX EXPO 2026 (English)

MOGO Media Academy to participate as Platinum Partner at EDEX EXPO 2026 (English)

Thai Pongal Day celebrations held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

Thai Pongal Day celebrations held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

FM Derana announced as Official Radio Broadcaster for T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

FM Derana announced as Official Radio Broadcaster for T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

Mogo Studios releases trailer of Sri Lanka's first animated film for global audience (English)

Mogo Studios releases trailer of Sri Lanka's first animated film for global audience (English)