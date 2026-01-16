Govt. committed to ensuring quality education to develop responsible citizens - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated that the Government is making every effort to ensure the quality education to nurture a developed citizen that the country requires, and that providing quality education is a massive process that takes time and must begin not only with curriculum changes, but also by ensuring all necessary infrastructure for both students and teachers.

The Prime Minister made these remarks, while participating in a certificates and medal awarding ceremony to recognize students of the Senanayake National College, Chilaw who had achieved all-island victories, the PM’s office said.

The Prime Minister participated in this event after inspecting the school which was severely damaged due to cyclone Ditwah.

Addressing further, the Prime Minister stated:

“This school holds a great legacy when it comes to receiving quality education. It is one of the 54 schools that were included in the first school system established when C.W.W. Kannangara introduced free education.”

She stated that C. W. W. Kannangara introduced free education with a far-reaching vision, aiming to ensure access to quality education in order to develop the kind of citizens the country needs. However, it was also noted that there had always been groups who strongly opposed the free education policy while continuing to receive private benefits.

The Prime Minister said, “after I was elected to Parliament, I read the parliamentary debates held during the introduction of free education that available at the Parliamentary Library. Some of the statements made by certain leaders are recorded there. They had opposed free education claiming that it would prevent them from even plucking a coconut from their own gardens.

On this occasion, I also learned another fact. Our fellow college Venura Edirisinghe had been educated at this very school. We all know that Venura Edirisinghe sacrificed his life for free education, struggling selflessly for the future of the next generation. If such noble and principled individuals were alive today, our country would not be in its present condition, but in a far better state.

We do not want to build a society where young people with such great vision are compelled to sacrifice their lives. Our objective is to nurture individuals with those who hold the same noble qualities.

Our aim is to build an environment and an education system that enables individuals to reach the highest possible standards based on their abilities and skills.”

She emphasized that what was required was not merely individuals standing up for themselves, but the creation of people who can understand others, act with empathy, provide leadership to transform society, and build a civilized and humane community, adding that this was the goal expected to be achieved through the education policy.

Prime Minister further added that the Government would intervene to develop the school, noting that it possessed a remarkable heritage, and expressing confidence that it had the potential to be transformed into a school recognized both nationally and internationally, the statement said.

Despite the various obstacles and challenges, it was emphasized that everyone in the Chilaw Zonal Education Office had the strength and courage necessary to achieve this goal, the statement added.

The event was attended by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Prof. Chandana Abayarathna; Members of Parliament Gayan Janaka, Hiruni Wijesinghe, and Mohamed Faisal; Principal of Senanayake National School, Chilaw, S.P.N.S. Pathirana; along with teachers and students.