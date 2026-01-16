One person injured in shooting at Jinthupitiya

One person has reportedly been injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident at Jinthupitiya in Colombo.

Police said that the gunman who had arrived in a three-wheeler had opened fire and injured the victim this evening (16) in the 125 Watta area in Jinthupitiya.

The suspects have later fled the scene in the same three-wheeler.

It is reported that two small children including a girl have sustained minor injuries in the incident.