One person injured in shooting at Jinthupitiya

January 16, 2026   10:45 pm

One person has reportedly been injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident at Jinthupitiya in Colombo.  

Police said that the gunman who had arrived in a three-wheeler had opened fire and injured the victim this evening (16) in the 125 Watta area in Jinthupitiya.

The suspects have later fled the scene in the same three-wheeler.

It is reported that two small children including a girl have sustained minor injuries in the incident. 

