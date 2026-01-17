Jinthupitiya Shooting: Victim succumbs to injuries

Police have confirmed that the individual who was critically injured in a shooting incident last night (16) in the Jinthupitiya area in Colombo, has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo.

The deceased has been identified as a 44-year-old male, police said.

In addition to the deceased, a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy were also injured in the incident.

Both wounded children have been admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo for treatment.

The incident reportedly took place at a location known as 125 Watta in Jinthupitiya last night (16).

According to police, a group of individuals who arrived at the scene in a three-wheeler carried out the shooting and fled the area.

Investigations are currently underway to apprehend the suspects, police said.