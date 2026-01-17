Mainly dry weather expected over most parts of the country

January 17, 2026   07:40 am

The Meteorology Department states that mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of the island.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in the Nuwara Eliya District during the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, North-Central, and Uva Provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara Districts, during the early hours of the morning, it added.

