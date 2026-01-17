Eric Meyer tipped to be appointed next US Ambassador to Sri Lanka

January 17, 2026   09:03 am

Eric Meyer is set to be appointed as the next United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, according to reports indicating that U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated him for the diplomatic post.

Eric Meyer, a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, is the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. 

He is responsible for overseeing the bureau and coordinating the Administration’s policy priorities throughout South and Central Asia, including in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Meyer’s most recent assignments include serving as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, at the U.S. Mission to Norway, and as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Skopje, North Macedonia—one of NATO’s newest member states.

The appointment follows the departure of Julie Chung, who concluded her nearly four-year tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka yesterday (16), having served in the position since 2022.

