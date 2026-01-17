Son arrested for assaulting father to death in Madawachchiya

A 67-year-old father of two was killed following an assault at a residence in the Kadawatgama area of Madawachchiya yesterday (16).

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the death resulted from an assault carried out by the victim’s eldest son.

The victim was found lying in the garden of the residence with severe head injuries. He was discovered by his youngest son, who lives in a neighboring property, police said.

According to police, the victim had been consuming alcohol with his eldest son prior to the incident. A dispute had reportedly broken out between the two, leading the son to strike his father with a wooden lath (‘Reeppa Patiya’), resulting in the fatal injuries.

The 42-year-old suspect has been taken into police custody. It has been noted that the suspect is reportedly suffering from a mental illness, police said.

Madawachchiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.