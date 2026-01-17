Sri Lanka welcomes over 130,000 tourists in first 15 days of 2026

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that a total of 131,898 tourists visited the country during the first 15 days of 2026.

According to the SLTDA, the highest number of arrivals in a single day was recorded on January 15, with 10,483 tourists arriving in the country that day.

During this period, India accounted for the largest number of arrivals, with 23,786 visitors, followed by Russia (14,785), the United Kingdom (12,166), and Germany (9,260).