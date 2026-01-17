Sri Lanka welcomes over 130,000 tourists in first 15 days of 2026

Sri Lanka welcomes over 130,000 tourists in first 15 days of 2026

January 17, 2026   11:17 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that a total of 131,898 tourists visited the country during the first 15 days of 2026.

According to the SLTDA, the highest number of arrivals in a single day was recorded on January 15, with 10,483 tourists arriving in the country that day.

During this period, India accounted for the largest number of arrivals, with 23,786 visitors, followed by Russia (14,785), the United Kingdom (12,166), and Germany (9,260).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

PM Harini briefs Chilaw school principals on new education reforms (English)

PM Harini briefs Chilaw school principals on new education reforms (English)

Parents protest near Edu. Ministry demanding implementation of Grade 6 reforms (English)

Parents protest near Edu. Ministry demanding implementation of Grade 6 reforms (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Thai Pongal celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)