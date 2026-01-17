Three associates of Dubai Ishara arrested with heroin in Gampola

Three suspects involved in the sale of narcotics linked to “Dubai Ishara”—a major drug trafficker operating a local drug network from Dubai—were arrested by the Gampola Police this morning (17).

During the operation, police recovered five grams of heroin in the possession of the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the group used a motorcycle to distribute narcotics across several areas, including Gampola, Nawalapitiya, Ulapane, Doluwa, Gelioya, Peradeniya, and Weligalla, said police.

Two suspects were apprehended in the Doluwa area of Gampola, while one suspect was apprehended in the Mahara area of Gampola.

The suspects, who are residents of the Angammana and Thundeniya areas in Gampola, revealed during interrogation that the heroin stocks were supplied to them from Colombo.

All three individuals are reported to be between 20 and 22 years of age, said police.