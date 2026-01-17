Nuwara Eliya records lowest temperature at 8°C today

The lowest temperature in Sri Lanka today (17) was recorded at the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station at 8.0 degrees Celsius, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the Bandarawela area this morning was 11.6 degrees Celsius, while Badulla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the Polonnaruwa area was reported at 19.4 degrees Celsius, the Department added.

The Department of Meteorology stated that the minimum temperature values recorded at regional data collection stations are displayed on a map in degrees Celsius.

According to the latest weather forecast issued at 5.30 a.m. today (17), dry weather conditions will prevail in many parts of the island.

There is also a possibility of frost in some areas of the Nuwara Eliya District during the early morning hours, it said.

Misty conditions are likely in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, North-Central, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts, during the early morning hours.