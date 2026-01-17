Several train services including night mail trains to resume

The Railway Department of Sri Lanka has taken steps to resume several train services, including the night mail trains from Colombo Fort to Trincomalee and Batticaloa, which were suspended due to Cyclone “Ditwah”.

According to the Department, the night mail train operating between Colombo Fort and Trincomalee is scheduled to resume service from January 20.

Additionally, the Pulathisi Intercity Express train, which runs between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa, will also resume daily operations starting from the same date.

The Udaya Devi train service is also scheduled to resume operations following the disaster situation, the Department said.

Meanwhile, reconstruction work on the Northern Railway Line, which was damaged by the cyclone, is set to begin on January 19 under a grant provided by the Indian government.

Consequently, train operations on the Northern Line will be restricted to the section between Colombo Fort and Maho until further notice, it said.

The Railway Department stated that the schedule for train operations following the completion of these reconstruction works will be announced at a later date.