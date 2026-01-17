Former Speaker and National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala’s wife has been hospitalized following a car accident, Biyagama Police said.

The accident occurred last night (16) near the MP’s residence along the Kelaniya–Biyagama Road.

Police said the incident took place while MP Ranwala’s wife was trying to park her car inside their residence, when another motor vehicle traveling from Kelaniya collided with her car.

A police officer on night security duty at the MP’s residence informed the police about the accident.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision has been identified as a resident of Kalutara North and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said.

The injured wife of the MP is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.