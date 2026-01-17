Special announcement on 2025 A/L Home Economics practical exam

Special announcement on 2025 A/L Home Economics practical exam

January 17, 2026   02:35 pm

The Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka, has issued a special announcement regarding the practical examination for the subject of Home Economics for the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination (2025).

According to the announcement, the practical exam is scheduled to be held from January 24, 2026, to February 2, 2026, at 42 examination centers established island-wide.

The Department of Examinations stated that the admission cards for school applicants have been sent to the respective school principals, while the admission cards for private applicants have been dispatched via post to the addresses provided in their applications.

Furthermore, the announcement mentions that for candidates who have not received their admission cards by post, facilities have been provided to download the admission cards through the official website of the Department of Examinations, Sri Lanka, starting January 19, 2026.

The Department of Examinations further notifies that inquiries regarding this examination can be made via the following communication channels:

• Hotline: 1911

• Telephone: 011 2784208 / 011 2784537

• Fax: 011 2784422

• Email: gcealexam@gmail.com

