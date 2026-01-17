Minister Nalinda Jayatissa calls on Chief Prelates of Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, and Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni have paid a visit to the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters and received their blessings.

According to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, the ministers inquired on the wellbeing of the Mahanayake Theros and held discussions on the activities of the Ministry as well as current issues.

During the discussions, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa briefed the Mahanayake Theros on the islandwide programme to establish ‘Arogya Suwatha Centres’ (Health and Wellness Centres).

He noted that the successful implementation of this initiative would significantly contribute to the prevention of non-communicable diseases and help reduce congestion in hospitals.

The Minister further stated that reconstruction work on hospitals damaged by Cyclone Ditwah has already commenced using both foreign assistance and government funds. He also informed that plans are underway to relocate the Wattegama Hospital in Kandy, which sustained damage during the cyclone, to a new location.

In addition, the Ministers explained the current status of several major hospitals, including the Kandy National Hospital, and future development plans.

The Ministers also outlined the construction of a state-of-the-art cardiac hospital within the Colombo National Hospital premises, the resumption of 62 hospital development projects that had previously stalled, the establishment of the Dambulla Base Hospital at a new location, and ongoing reconstruction efforts of hospitals damaged by Cyclone Ditwah.

Several other matters related to education, tourism, physical planning and religious affairs were also discussed.

The Mahanayake Theros were further informed about the planned public exposition of sacred Buddha relics to be brought down from India, scheduled to take place at the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo from February 04.