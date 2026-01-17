Indonesian ATR aircraft with 11 on board goes missing, debris seen on mountain

An Indonesian ATR 42-500 aircraft has gone missing near Makassar, with videos circulating on social media appearing to show debris on a mountain close to the area where contact with the plane was lost, according to flight-tracking data and local media reports.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the ATR 42-500, operated by Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, disappeared from radar while flying at low altitude over the ocean, limiting radar coverage.

The aircraft’s last signal was received at 04:20 UTC, about 12 miles (20 kilometres) northeast of Makassar Airport.

Local media reported that contact with the aircraft was lost around 1:17 pm local time. There were 11 people on board, including eight crew members and three passengers.

Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be burning wreckage in mountainous terrain near the peak of Mount Bulu Saraung. The footage showed dense fog, scattered personal belongings across rocky ground and a small fire among the debris, which the person filming appeared to try to extinguish.

According to reports, the aircraft disappeared from radar while approaching Makassar Airport after receiving route instructions from air traffic control.

Indonesian authorities have not yet confirmed a crash. Andi Sultan, head of operations at Indonesia’s search and rescue agency in Makassar, said rescue teams were being deployed to the area.

