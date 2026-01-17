Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from July-end

Demerit points system for traffic offences to be implemented from July-end

January 17, 2026   06:18 pm

The demerit points system for drivers who violate traffic laws is scheduled to be implemented from the end of July, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W. P. J. Senadheera.

The DIG made this statement while attending a workshop held in Kegalle with the participation of police officers. 

He explained that the demerit points system will be introduced alongside the islandwide implementation of the GovPay fine payment system.

DIG Senadheera further revealed that nearly 300 cases have already been filed this year against drivers found to be operating vehicles under the influence of drugs.

He also stated that the Inspector General of Police is due to introduce a new drug detection testing device, which is expected to be operational from tomorrow.

In addition, DIG Senadheera emphasized that police officers have been instructed to take legal action against drivers who fail to remove unnecessary devices installed on buses and other vehicles.

