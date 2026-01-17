Education reform process will not be reversed - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has reaffirmed that the ongoing education reform process will proceed without hindrance, emphasizing that the government has not taken a single step back from implementing transformative changes in the education sector.

Addressing a discussion with education officers and school principals in the Puttalam zone today (17), the Prime Minister stated that the reform plans already launched will be implemented as intended.

She noted that the education reform initiative is designed as a long-term process, with continuous efforts underway to improve infrastructure facilities, recruit teachers and principals, and distribute digital technology equipment.

The Prime Minister stressed that, despite objections raised by a certain minority pursuing narrow objectives, it is vital to maintain mutual trust between the government and education officials.

She emphasized that the reform process will shape the future of children and determine the country’s long-term progress, making public confidence essential.

Dr. Amarasuriya further stated that funds have been allocated for special programmes under the education transformation initiative.

She added that within the first two months, selected secondary schools will be provided with digital education facilities, including infrastructure such as interactive screens and internet connectivity.