Trump says 8 European countries will be charged 10% tariff for opposing US control of Greenland

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would charge a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European countries because of opposition to U.S. control of Greenland.

He said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff, which would be raised to 25% on June 1 if a deal is not in place for “the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” by the United States.

