Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12

January 18, 2026   01:10 am

Janani Imathma was crowned the winner of “Derana Dream Star Season 12”, at the Grand Finale held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium on Saturday night (17).

The highly-anticipated Grand Finale of Derana Dream Star - Season 12, Sri Lanka’s most popular reality television series, got underway at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, with the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium thronging with fans and celebrities amid grand festivities and outstanding performances.

Three contestants—Anupama Gunathilake, Janani Imathma, and Brian Hanks— made it to the grand finale and vied for the grand prize at the final round of the reality competition.

Following their final singing performances, Janani Imathma triumphed as the winner of the competition, while Anupama Gunathilake was adjudged the first runner-up, and Brian Hanks the second runner-up, based on votes sent in by viewers.

Derana Dream Star is the one of Sri Lanka’s longest-running and most popular reality television series, with its inaugural season launched in 2008 by TV Derana.

From Season One to Season Nine, the winner was elected through SMS votes cast by the public, and the programme was not broadcast live. Since Season Ten, the programme has been produced as a live reality show, with the winner elected by a majority of votes cast online.

