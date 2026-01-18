Mainly dry weather expected over most parts of the island today

Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island, today (18), the Department of Meteorology said.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning.