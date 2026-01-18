Two suspects arrested with foreign-made revolver and ammunition in Maradana

January 18, 2026   07:52 am

Two suspects have been arrested by the Colombo South Criminal Investigation Bureau with a foreign-manufactured revolver. 

The arrests were made yesterday (17) during a raid carried out in the Pattiyawatta area of Maradana, following a tip-off received by police.

During the operation, a suspect was arrested with a revolver-type firearm manufactured overseas and 2 grams and 500 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice.”

The suspect has been identified as a 30-year-old resident of Colombo 10, police said.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the suspect had handed over a stock of live ammunition to another individual, police said.

Accordingly, officers had arrested a second suspect in possession of 75 live 9mm cartridges and 45 live T-56 rounds.

The second suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Colombo 10.

 

