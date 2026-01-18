Bus overturns in Haldummulla: Driver killed, three others injured

A bus travelling from Colombo to Welimada has reportedly overturned in the Uvathenna area of Haldummulla.

The driver of the bus had succumbed in the accident, police said.

It is reported that the driver’s door had been open, and he had attempted to close it while the bus was in motion.

The bus subsequently had lost control, veered off the road, and struck a nearby embankment, causing it to overturn.

Three others had sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to hospital, including the bus conductor, a small child and a woman, police said.

Following the accident, one lane of the road has been blocked. Steps are being taken to clear the road and restore normal traffic as soon as possible, police stated.

Police also noted that the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.