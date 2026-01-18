Special police operation at Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and Kadawatha Interchange

All vehicles exiting the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and the Kadawatha Interchange have been inspected this morning (18), as part of a special operation aimed at preventing drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

During the operation, police had arrested a suspect in possession of 45 bottles of illegal liquor at the Kadawatha Interchange.

Police have also taken legal action against motorists found to be driving without valid vehicle licences.